NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may

be heavy at times in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1217 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

