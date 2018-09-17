NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
NYZ033-172000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming north 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ052-172000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ058-172000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ065-172000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ041-172000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ038-172000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
rain this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ032-172000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ042-172000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ083-172000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in
the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ043-172000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming north
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ084-172000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ082-172000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ039-172000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ040-172000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ047-172000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ048-172000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ049-172000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ050-172000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as
warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ051-172000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around
70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ053-172000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ054-172000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ060-172000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ061-172000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ059-172000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
rain this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as
warm with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ063-172000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this afternoon.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ064-172000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ066-172000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
419 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid. Near steady temperature around 70.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
