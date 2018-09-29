NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 28, 2018

671 FPUS51 KALY 290509

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

NYZ033-290800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-290800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ058-290800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ065-290800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ041-290800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ038-290800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ032-290800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ042-290800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ083-290800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ043-290800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ084-290800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ082-290800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ039-290800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ040-290800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ047-290800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ048-290800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ049-290800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ050-290800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ051-290800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ053-290800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ054-290800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ060-290800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ061-290800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ059-290800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ063-290800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ064-290800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ066-290800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

108 AM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

