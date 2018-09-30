NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

NYZ033-302000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.



NYZ052-302000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.



NYZ058-302000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.



NYZ065-302000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.



NYZ041-302000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.



NYZ038-302000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.



NYZ032-302000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.



NYZ042-302000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.



NYZ083-302000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.



NYZ043-302000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.



NYZ084-302000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

50. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.



NYZ082-302000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around 50.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.



NYZ039-302000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.



NYZ040-302000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.



NYZ047-302000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.



NYZ048-302000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.



NYZ049-302000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.



NYZ050-302000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.



NYZ051-302000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.



NYZ053-302000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.



NYZ054-302000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.



NYZ060-302000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.



NYZ061-302000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.



NYZ059-302000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.



NYZ063-302000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.



NYZ064-302000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.



NYZ066-302000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.



