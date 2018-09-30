NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
189 FPUS51 KALY 300743
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
NYZ033-302000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ052-302000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ058-302000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ065-302000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ041-302000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around
50. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ038-302000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ032-302000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ042-302000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ083-302000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ043-302000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ084-302000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around
50. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ082-302000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around 50.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ039-302000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ040-302000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ047-302000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Much warmer. More humid with highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ048-302000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around
50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ049-302000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ050-302000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ051-302000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ053-302000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ054-302000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ060-302000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around
5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
NYZ061-302000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ059-302000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Light and variable
winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
NYZ063-302000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ064-302000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ066-302000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
