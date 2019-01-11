NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
NYZ033-112100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around
5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
18 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 below. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 12. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 below.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 16. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 10 below.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 5 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around zero. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ052-112100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature
around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as
3 below early.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ058-112100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature
around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 11 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
$$
NYZ065-112100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
$$
NYZ041-112100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, colder. Near steady temperature around 15.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above
zero. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ038-112100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature
around 12. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 6 below.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light and
variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above
zero. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ032-112100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 4 above.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 below. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 13. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 below.
North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 16. Light and variable
winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below
zero.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around
zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.
$$
NYZ042-112100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 11. Northwest
winds around 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 below. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 17. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 below. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Light and variable
winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 5 below.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around
10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 above. Highs around 20.
$$
NYZ083-112100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, colder. Near steady temperature around 15.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 1 below. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ043-112100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature
around 13. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 1 below early.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 1 below. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 19. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around
10 above.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ084-112100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, colder. Near steady temperature around 16.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ082-112100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 7 above.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 17 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 2 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 below.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Light and variable
winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows
around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below in the morning.
$$
NYZ039-112100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature
around 10 above. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 19. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Light and variable
winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.
$$
NYZ040-112100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature
around 12. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 6 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 3 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 8 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light and
variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above
zero. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ047-112100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature
around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as
7 below.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light and
variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 5 above.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ048-112100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature
around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 5 above.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
$$
NYZ049-112100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature
around 15. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 3 below early.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ050-112100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature
around 15. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 2 below early.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ051-112100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature
around 11. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 4 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 5 above.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
$$
NYZ053-112100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature
around 15. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 2 below early.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ054-112100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature
around 10 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 12 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 17. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above
zero. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
$$
NYZ060-112100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature
around 20. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 10 above.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ061-112100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, colder. Near steady temperature around 16.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 1 below early.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 10 above.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ059-112100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature
in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 10 above.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ063-112100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature
around 18. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 2 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 10 above.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ064-112100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 12. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light
and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 10 above.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
20. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ066-112100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1156 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cold. Near steady temperature around 20.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
