NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

_____

272 FPUS51 KALY 180843

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

NYZ033-182115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 3 below. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Much colder with highs around 10 above. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 4 above. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 9 above.

Temperature falling to around 2 above in the afternoon. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows 15 below to 20 below zero. Highs 5 below to zero. Wind chill

values as low as 35 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold. Near steady temperature around 10 below. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 10 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ052-182115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Much colder with highs around

19. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 16. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 17. Temperature

falling to around 11 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 5 below. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low

as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold. Near steady temperature around zero. Temperature rising

to around zero after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ058-182115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Colder with highs around 19.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 14. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 17. Temperature

falling to around 6 above in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 18 below in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery and

much colder with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as

35 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing snow.

Blustery, colder. Near steady temperature 5 below to zero. Wind

chill values as low as 35 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

$$

NYZ065-182115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and sleet after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low

as 15 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near

steady temperature around zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature zero

to 5 above zero. Temperature rising to around 5 above after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold. Near steady temperature

5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ041-182115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Much colder with highs around

16. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 13. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 16. Temperature

falling to around 11 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

4 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold. Near steady temperature around zero. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ038-182115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Much colder with

highs around 18. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 13. Temperature rising to around 15 after midnight. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 17. Temperature

falling to around 4 above in the afternoon. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Much colder. Near steady temperature 5 below

to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 below. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with lows 15 to

20. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the upper

20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

$$

NYZ032-182115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with highs

in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 below. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 12 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Much colder with highs around 12. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 4 above.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times in the morning. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold

with highs around 9 above. Temperature falling to around zero in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20 below. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 40 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. Colder. Near steady temperature 10 below to

15 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 40 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold. Near steady temperature around 10 below. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ042-182115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cold with highs around

30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 6 above. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 13. Temperature

falling to around 6 above in the afternoon. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

11 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows 10 below to 15 below zero. Highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold. Near steady temperature 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature 5 below to zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ083-182115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Much colder with highs around 14. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 11. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 15. Temperature

falling to around 9 above in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

8 below in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 10 below. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low

as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold. Near steady temperature around zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ043-182115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Much colder with highs around 12. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

8 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 10 above. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature around

10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 10 below. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Cold. Near steady temperature 5 below to

zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold.

Near steady temperature around zero. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ084-182115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Much colder with highs around 16. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

3 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 14. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 16. Temperature

falling to around 9 above in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

7 below in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold.

Near steady temperature around zero. Temperature rising to around

zero after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ082-182115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Much colder with highs around 12. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 8 above. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 12. Temperature

falling to around 6 above in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows 10 below to 15 below zero. Highs around zero. Wind chill values

as low as 35 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold. Near steady temperature 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind

chill values as low as 30 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ039-182115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the lower

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Much colder with highs around 15. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 10 above. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 16. Temperature

falling to around 10 above in the afternoon. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 10 below. Highs around zero. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold. Near steady temperature around 5 below. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold. Near steady temperature

5 below to zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

$$

NYZ040-182115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Much colder with highs around 17. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 13. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 17. Temperature

falling to around 10 above in the afternoon. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 10 below. Highs around zero. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold. Near steady temperature 5 below to zero. Temperature

rising to around zero after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with lows 10 to

15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

$$

NYZ047-182115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Much colder with highs around 19. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 14. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 16. Temperature

falling to around 6 above in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny and colder. Near steady

temperature 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as

30 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold. Near steady temperature 5 below to zero. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper

20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

$$

NYZ048-182115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Much colder with highs around 16. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 12. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 15. Temperature

falling to around 9 above in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 10 below. Highs around zero. Wind chill values as low as

30 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold. Near steady temperature around zero. Wind chill values

as low as 25 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

$$

NYZ049-182115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Much colder with highs around

18. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 16. Temperature

falling to around 12 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

4 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 5 below. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low

as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold. Near steady temperature around zero. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ050-182115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Much colder with highs around

17. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 16. Temperature

falling to around 11 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

4 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 5 below. Highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold. Near steady temperature around zero. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ051-182115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Much colder with highs around

16. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 12. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 15. Temperature

falling to around 7 above in the afternoon. North winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow. Much colder

with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny and colder. Near steady

temperature around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around zero. Wind chill values as low

as 20 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

$$

NYZ053-182115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Much colder with highs around

19. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 17. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 17. Temperature

falling to around 11 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 5 below. Highs around 5 above. Wind chill values as low

as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold. Near steady temperature around zero. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the

upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ054-182115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cold with highs around

30. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Much colder with highs around

15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 4 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 14. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 14. Temperature

falling to around 8 above in the afternoon. North winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow. Much colder

with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny and colder. Near steady

temperature around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold. Near steady temperature 5 below to zero. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

$$

NYZ060-182115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Temperature falling to around 13 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady

temperature around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 5 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the

lower 30s.

$$

NYZ061-182115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Colder with highs in the lower

20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 19. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 20. Temperature

falling to around 10 above in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 5 below. Highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values

as low as 25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold. Near steady temperature around zero. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around

30. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ059-182115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Temperature falling to around 14 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady

temperature around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 5 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 40. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the

lower 30s.

$$

NYZ063-182115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and sleet after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Additional

heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature around 19.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in

the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional

light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Temperature falling to around 12 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near

steady temperature around zero. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around zero. Temperature rising to around zero after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around

30. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ064-182115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and sleet after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Additional

heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in

the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional

moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling to around 19 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and colder. Near steady

temperature around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 5 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ066-182115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

343 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming s