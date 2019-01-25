NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EST
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Much colder with lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around
an inch. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Much
colder with lows around zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 13. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 5 above. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 10 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows around 10 below. Wind
chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold
with highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 17. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder. Near steady temperature around 20. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 4 above.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind
chill values as low as 11 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 11. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 3 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as
cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to
20. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 25 below.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows
around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
mid 20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below in the morning.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 12. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill
values as low as 15 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 7 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 13. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as
cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance
of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs around 15.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EST
SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Much colder with lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Much
colder with lows around 1 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 12 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 13. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 6 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 11 below after midnight.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around zero. Chance of
snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 10 above.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows around zero. Chance of
snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow. Cold. Highs around 10 above. Lows around 10 below. Wind
chill values as low as 30 below.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, colder with lows around 18. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 8 above. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs 15 to 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows zero to 5 above zero.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows around 10 below. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 25 below.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Highs around 20. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in
the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero
in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Highs around 20. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 12. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around zero. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows around 2 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 9 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after
midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of snow. Cold. Highs around 10 above. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 30 below.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs 15 to 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs around 15.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Much colder with lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in
the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 12. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in
the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 13. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Much colder with highs 15 to 20.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in
the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 13. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as
cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 16. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 6 above.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind
chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 13. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as
cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind
chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 18. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs around 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 7 above.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 12. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as
cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill
values as low as zero in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
mid 20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below in the morning.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
mid 20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below in the morning.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much colder. Near steady
temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around
20. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
mid 20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below in the morning.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Near steady temperature
in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows
around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
mid 20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill
values as low as 15 below in the morning.
