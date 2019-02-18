NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019
_____
756 FPUS51 KALY 182051
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 182048
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
NYZ033-190900-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Much colder
with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 14 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 below. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 11 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet or rain likely in the morning, then rain or snow
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ052-190900-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around 7 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 2 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain or snow and sleet after midnight. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ058-190900-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around
7 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
11 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow
likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet in the evening, then freezing rain
and sleet after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper
20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the
evening, then freezing rain and sleet or rain likely after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of snow. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ065-190900-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Much colder
with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in
the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ041-190900-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around
3 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet and freezing rain
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or sleet in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ038-190900-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 1 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet and freezing rain
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then rain or sleet likely after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ032-190900-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Much colder with lows around 4 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 13 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 below. West
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow or sleet
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sleet likely in the morning. Snow or rain likely. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Not as cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ042-190900-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows around zero. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning. A chance of rain.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow or sleet likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ083-190900-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 1 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow or sleet in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ043-190900-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ084-190900-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 3 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as
3 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or sleet in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or sleet after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ082-190900-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around
1 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 13 below after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 below. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet and freezing rain
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of sleet in the morning. A chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Freezing rain likely in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ039-190900-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around
3 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below
in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 3 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet and freezing rain
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of sleet in the morning. A chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ040-190900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around
4 above. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below
in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet and freezing rain
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or sleet in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then sleet and freezing rain likely after midnight. Not as cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ047-190900-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values
as low as 8 below after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
8 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain or sleet
in the evening, then rain or sleet likely after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
NYZ048-190900-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around 5 above.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 9 below after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
10 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low
as 2 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ049-190900-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around 6 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 3 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain or snow and sleet after midnight. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ050-190900-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around 6 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as
6 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet and freezing rain
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or sleet in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of sleet or rain or snow after midnight. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ051-190900-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around 6 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as
10 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Not as cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ053-190900-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around 7 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 2 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as
5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain or snow and sleet after midnight. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ054-190900-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows around
4 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet and freezing rain
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or sleet in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
around 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
$$
NYZ060-190900-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around 11.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain or sleet after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ061-190900-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around 8 above.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 2 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as
3 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ059-190900-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows around 11.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Light and
variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in
the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or sleet. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ063-190900-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values
as low as 3 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow
likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet or snow in the
evening, then freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ064-190900-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows around 12. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in
the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow and sleet
in the evening, then rain or sleet and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ066-190900-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
348 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows around 12. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as
low as zero after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in
the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or sleet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather