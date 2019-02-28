NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 14. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around
20. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs
15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid
20s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in
the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming
light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow
showers. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs around 20. Chance of
snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 17. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around
20. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows around zero. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning. Not as
cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.
Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning. Not as
cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow this morning. Not as cold
with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning. Not as
cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 19. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
highs around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around
15 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.
Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above
zero.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.
Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower
20s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.
Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below
this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.
Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below
this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower
20s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 30s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning. Not as
cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid
20s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this morning. Cold with
highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with highs around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid
20s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero in the morning.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning. Not as
cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid
20s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid
20s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower
20s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cold with
highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light
and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper
20s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cold with
highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
