NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

_____

800 FPUS51 KALY 281103

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 281102

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

NYZ033-282100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 14. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

$$

NYZ052-282100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ058-282100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold

with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in

the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

$$

NYZ065-282100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ041-282100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

$$

NYZ038-282100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow

showers. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs around 20. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ032-282100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 17. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs around 20. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows around zero. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

$$

NYZ042-282100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning. Not as

cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ083-282100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning. Not as

cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ043-282100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow this morning. Not as cold

with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ084-282100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning. Not as

cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ082-282100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 19. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around

15 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.

Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

$$

NYZ039-282100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above

zero.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ040-282100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ047-282100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

$$

NYZ048-282100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

$$

NYZ049-282100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ050-282100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ051-282100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

$$

NYZ053-282100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning. Not as

cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ054-282100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this morning. Cold with

highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

$$

NYZ060-282100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ061-282100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning. Not as

cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ059-282100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ063-282100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ064-282100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper

20s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ066-282100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

602 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cold with

highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather