NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

NYZ033-122015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers this morning. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ052-122015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ058-122015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers this morning. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ065-122015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ041-122015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 14. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ038-122015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ032-122015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ042-122015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 9 above. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Much cooler with highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ083-122015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 12. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ043-122015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs around

40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ084-122015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ082-122015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ039-122015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 14. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ040-122015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Much cooler with highs around 40.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ047-122015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ048-122015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional rain showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ049-122015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs around

40. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ050-122015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs around

40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ051-122015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ053-122015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ054-122015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ060-122015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

NYZ061-122015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ059-122015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

NYZ063-122015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ064-122015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ066-122015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

504 AM EDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

