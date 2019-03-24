NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 23, 2019

_____

548 FPUS51 KALY 240722

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 240720

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

NYZ033-242000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-242000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ058-242000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ065-242000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ041-242000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ038-242000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ032-242000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 1 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ042-242000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ083-242000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ043-242000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ084-242000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ082-242000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ039-242000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ040-242000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ047-242000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ048-242000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ049-242000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ050-242000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ051-242000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ053-242000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ054-242000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ060-242000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ061-242000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ059-242000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ063-242000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ064-242000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ066-242000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

320 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather