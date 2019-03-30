NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 29, 2019

476 FPUS51 KALY 300741

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 300737

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

NYZ033-302000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely or a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Much colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ052-302000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-302000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely or a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-302000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling to around

50 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-302000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-302000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much cooler with highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ032-302000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then snow or rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-302000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain showers,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Much

colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ083-302000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ043-302000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ084-302000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-302000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely or a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Much colder with lows around 19. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-302000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers,

mainly this morning. Not as cool with highs around 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-302000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers,

mainly this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Temperature falling to

around 40 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-302000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely or a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ048-302000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs around 50. Temperature falling into the upper 30s

in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-302000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-302000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-302000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-302000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-302000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers or a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-302000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with

highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-302000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-302000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-302000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 50. Temperature falling into the lower 40s

in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-302000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-302000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

337 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with

highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather