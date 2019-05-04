NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019

_____

872 FPUS51 KALY 040749

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 040747

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

NYZ033-042000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ052-042000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ058-042000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ065-042000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ041-042000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ038-042000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ032-042000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

$$

NYZ042-042000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ083-042000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ043-042000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ084-042000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ082-042000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ039-042000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ040-042000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ047-042000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ048-042000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ049-042000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ050-042000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ051-042000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs around 60. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ053-042000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ054-042000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers,

mainly this morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ060-042000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ061-042000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ059-042000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ063-042000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ064-042000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ066-042000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

347 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather