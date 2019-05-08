NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
354 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
NYZ033-082000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ052-082000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows
in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ058-082000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ065-082000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows around
50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ041-082000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ038-082000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
NYZ032-082000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ042-082000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ083-082000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ043-082000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ084-082000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ082-082000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ039-082000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ040-082000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ047-082000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows
in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
NYZ048-082000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ049-082000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ050-082000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows
in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ051-082000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ053-082000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows
in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ054-082000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ060-082000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ061-082000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ059-082000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ063-082000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
NYZ064-082000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ066-082000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
355 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs
around 60. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
