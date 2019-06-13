NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
313 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
NYZ033-132000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ052-132000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ058-132000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ065-132000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ041-132000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ038-132000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ032-132000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ042-132000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely
this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ083-132000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely
this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ043-132000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain
likely this afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ084-132000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely
this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ082-132000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady
temperature around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ039-132000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ040-132000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ047-132000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ048-132000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ049-132000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ050-132000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ051-132000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ053-132000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ054-132000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ060-132000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely
this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ061-132000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ059-132000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ063-132000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ064-132000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warmer
with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ066-132000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
314 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
