NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 23, 2019

_____

830 FPUS51 KALY 240744

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 240743

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

NYZ033-242000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ052-242000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ058-242000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ065-242000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ041-242000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ038-242000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ032-242000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ042-242000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ083-242000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ043-242000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ084-242000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ082-242000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ039-242000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ040-242000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ047-242000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ048-242000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ049-242000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ050-242000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ051-242000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ053-242000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ054-242000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ060-242000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ061-242000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ059-242000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ063-242000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ064-242000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ066-242000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

343 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather