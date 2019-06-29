NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 28, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
NYZ033-292000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly
in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ052-292000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as warm with highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ058-292000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly
in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs around 80.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ065-292000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Humid with lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ041-292000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as warm with highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ038-292000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly
in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail. Not as warm with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ032-292000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly
in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ042-292000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as warm with highs around
70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ083-292000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as warm with highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ043-292000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ084-292000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as warm with highs in
the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ082-292000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as warm with highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs around 80.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ039-292000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as warm with highs around
70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ040-292000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as warm with highs in the
lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ047-292000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as warm with highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ048-292000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as warm with highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ049-292000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as warm with highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ050-292000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as warm with highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ051-292000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as warm with highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ053-292000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as warm with highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ054-292000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then scattered thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as warm with highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ060-292000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as warm with highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ061-292000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as warm with highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ059-292000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly
in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ063-292000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms
this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as
warm with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ064-292000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ066-292000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
431 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
