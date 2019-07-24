NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 23, 2019
_____
238 FPUS51 KALY 240837
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 240835
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
NYZ033-242000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
NYZ052-242000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ058-242000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ065-242000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
NYZ041-242000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ038-242000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ032-242000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ042-242000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
NYZ083-242000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ043-242000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ084-242000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ082-242000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ039-242000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ040-242000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ047-242000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ048-242000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ049-242000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ050-242000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ051-242000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ053-242000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ054-242000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ060-242000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ061-242000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ059-242000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ063-242000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ064-242000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
NYZ066-242000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
435 AM EDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather