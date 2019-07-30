NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 29, 2019
_____
625 FPUS51 KALY 300829
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
NYZ033-302015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ052-302015-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not
as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ058-302015-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not as
warm. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ065-302015-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ041-302015-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not
as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows
around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ038-302015-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid
with highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ032-302015-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ042-302015-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not
as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
around 80.
$$
NYZ083-302015-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not
as warm. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows
around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ043-302015-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not
as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ084-302015-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not
as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 50s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ082-302015-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with numerous thunderstorms
in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ039-302015-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with numerous thunderstorms
in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not
as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
around 80.
$$
NYZ040-302015-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not
as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ047-302015-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with numerous thunderstorms
in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not
as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ048-302015-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not
as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ049-302015-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not
as warm. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ050-302015-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with numerous thunderstorms
in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not
as warm. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ051-302015-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not
as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ053-302015-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid
with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ054-302015-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with
highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ060-302015-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ061-302015-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ059-302015-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ063-302015-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows
in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows around
60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ064-302015-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid
with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ066-302015-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
429 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NAS
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather