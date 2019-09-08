NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 7, 2019

_____

163 FPUS51 KALY 080729

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 080727

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

NYZ033-082000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-082000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-082000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-082000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-082000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-082000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-082000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-082000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-082000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-082000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-082000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-082000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ039-082000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ040-082000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ047-082000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-082000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance ofowers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-082000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-082000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-082000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-082000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-082000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-082000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-082000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-082000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-082000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-082000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-082000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

327 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather