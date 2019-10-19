NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019

_____

380 FPUS51 KALY 190815

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 190812

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

NYZ033-192000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ052-192000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ058-192000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ065-192000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ041-192000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ038-192000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ032-192000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ042-192000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ083-192000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ043-192000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ084-192000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in

the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ082-192000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ039-192000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ040-192000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ047-192000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ048-192000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ049-192000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ050-192000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

$$

NYZ051-192000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ053-192000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ054-192000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40.

$$

NYZ060-192000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ061-192000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ059-192000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ063-192000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ064-192000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in

the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ066-192000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

412 AM EDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather