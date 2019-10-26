NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019
_____
086 FPUS51 KALY 260824
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 260818
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
NYZ033-262000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ052-262000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight.
Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ058-262000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ065-262000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Patchy fog through the day. Patchy fog through
the day. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ041-262000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain after
midnight. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs around 60. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the
morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ038-262000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ032-262000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ042-262000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.
Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ083-262000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs around 60. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog
through the day. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ043-262000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ084-262000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the
morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ082-262000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.
Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ039-262000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ040-262000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ047-262000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ048-262000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ049-262000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog
through the day. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ050-262000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the
morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ051-262000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ053-262000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ054-262000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ060-262000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Patchy fog through the day. Patchy fog. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows
around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ061-262000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog
through the day. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ059-262000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Patchy fog through the day. Patchy fog. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows
around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
NYZ063-262000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ064-262000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Patchy fog through the day. Patchy fog through
the day. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ066-262000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
418 AM EDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather