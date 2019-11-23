NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in
the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming
partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
likely with freezing rain after midnight. Snow accumulation around
an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows around 30.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain or snow
in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
freezing rain with snow or sleet likely after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth
of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Rain or freezing rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling
to around 40 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Showers likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.
Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and windy, cooler. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy, cold. Lows
around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain in the evening, then
freezing rain and rain after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower
40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet or rain. Freezing rain with snow likely in the
morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation
around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet likely or a chance of snow after
midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain or sleet or snow in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in
the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with
gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Temperature falling
into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the
upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then
snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to
20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow or rain. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers
likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet or rain. Snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers
likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow or sleet. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid
20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain with snow likely in the morning,
then rain or snow or sleet in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance
of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet. Snow in the morning, then snow or rain likely in
the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers
likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet or rain. Snow. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers
likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow or
sleet likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an
inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow or rain. Sleet or freezing rain in the morning, then
sleet in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely with freezing rain or sleet likely after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Rain or sleet in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Freezing rain or sleet in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers
likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk.
Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow and
freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain or snow
or sleet in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain or snow
or sleet in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with freezing rain after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around
a trace. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Freezing rain or rain or sleet in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers
likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the
upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and windy, cooler. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
likely with pockets of freezing rain and rain after midnight. Little
or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain or snow or sleet in the
afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Temperature falling
into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
likely with freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then snow or sleet
likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Windy, cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cold with lows in the
lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs around 30.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, rain and freezing rain after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain or snow or sleet in the
afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening,
then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then freezing rain with
sleet likely after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
345 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then rain
and freezing rain with snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
