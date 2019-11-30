NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
NYZ033-302100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold with lows around 19. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows around 15.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ052-302100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ058-302100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST
MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional
moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.
NYZ065-302100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ041-302100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs
around 30. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional
moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ038-302100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow or rain in the afternoon.
Additional heavy snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ032-302100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs
in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold with lows around 20. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 30.
NYZ042-302100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as
cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ083-302100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 9 above. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs
around 30. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ043-302100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 9 above. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as
cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ084-302100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ082-302100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs
in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs around 30.
NYZ039-302100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional
moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ040-302100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs
around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional
moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ047-302100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST
MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional
moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ048-302100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST
MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs
in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional
moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ049-302100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional
moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ050-302100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds around 15 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ051-302100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST
MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs
in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional
moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ053-302100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ054-302100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower
30s.
NYZ060-302100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ061-302100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional moderate snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ059-302100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional
moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ063-302100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST
MONDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light
snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ064-302100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 18. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional
moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ066-302100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
412 AM EST Sat Nov 30 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 18. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
