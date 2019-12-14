NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
NYZ033-142130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature
falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds around 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values
as low as 3 below after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 4 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after
midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ052-142130-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Windy with
highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows
around 20. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain or snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ058-142130-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,
increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
or snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with
lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with
highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the
afternoon. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then freezing rain and
sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing rain and snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, colder with lows around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature
around 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as
cold with highs around 30.
NYZ065-142130-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling
into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then freezing rain and
sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ041-142130-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 16. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder
with highs around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around
20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ038-142130-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the
upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds around 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Brisk, colder with lows around 19. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold
with highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold
with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers.
Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
50 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.
Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as
cold with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ032-142130-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around
40 this afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Colder
with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the
afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in
the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold.
Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold
with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers.
Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 5 below to zero. Chance of snow
50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
5 to 10 above. Temperature rising to around 5 above after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as
cold with highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ042-142130-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely or a chance of snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in
the afternoon. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
colder with lows around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder
with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold
with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.
Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ083-142130-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder
with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around
20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 above. Highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ043-142130-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
colder with lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder
with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ084-142130-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature
falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder
with highs around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around
20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ082-142130-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow, rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy,
cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Brisk, colder with highs in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold.
Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold
with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15.
Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Cold
with highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ039-142130-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West
winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s
after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.
Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Cold
with highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ040-142130-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in
the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. West
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Brisk and much colder with lows around 16. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.
Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ047-142130-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely or a chance of snow
after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Blustery, cooler
with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in
the afternoon. West winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows
around 17. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow or sleet after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder with lows around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature
around 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Cold
with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ048-142130-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely or a chance of snow
after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.
Windy with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around
30 in the afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows
around 17. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into
the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ049-142130-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Windy with
highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in
the afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows
around 19. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder
with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow or rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ050-142130-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 40s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows
around 18. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder
with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ051-142130-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or
snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Windy with
highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the
afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows
around 16. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then sleet or freezing
rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, colder with lows 5 to
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature
10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ053-142130-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up
to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid
30s in the afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows
around 20. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow or rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ054-142130-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
or snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Brisk and much colder with lows around 16. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder
with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around
20. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Brisk, cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, colder with lows 5 to
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Wind chill
values as low as 15 below.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ060-142130-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling
into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then freezing rain and
sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing rain and snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper
20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ061-142130-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the
lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows
around 19. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder
with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then freezing rain and
sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain or snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs around 30.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ059-142130-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling
into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then freezing rain and
sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow, freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ063-142130-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain likely, mainly in the
evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow
likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then freezing rain and
sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow or sleet in the afternoon. Additional light
snow accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature
15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ064-142130-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling
into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then freezing rain and
sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ066-142130-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
432 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling
into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then freezing rain and
sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain or sleet in the afternoon. Little or no additional
sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs around 30.
