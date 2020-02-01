NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 31, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Cold with highs around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Isolated snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs around 40.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows

in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the lower 30s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows around 18. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature rising

into the upper 20s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Temperature rising into the

lower 30s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then isolated snow or rain showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Temperature rising into the

lower 30s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then

isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Blustery, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Temperature rising into the

lower 30s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the lower 30s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Blustery, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Blustery, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow and rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. A chance of snow

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. A chance of snow

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow and rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Isolated snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Isolated snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Isolated snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Isolated snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow or rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Isolated snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows

in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

402 AM EST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain or snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

