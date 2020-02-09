NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
NYZ033-092100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with
lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow likely or a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much
colder with highs around 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
10 below zero. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ052-092100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling
into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows 15 to
20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ058-092100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with
lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs around
40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the lower 30s
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around
15. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
NYZ065-092100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then
isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
or rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow in
the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely with a chance of snow in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the lower 30s.
NYZ041-092100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with
lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain
after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling
into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows 10 to
15. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
NYZ038-092100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Isolated snow showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or
rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as
cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s
after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing
rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow. Much colder with lows around 10 above.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Much
colder with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ032-092100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated snow showers. Not as cold with
highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as
cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow likely or a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow likely with a chance of
freezing rain. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Lows around
20. Highs around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Much colder
with lows around zero. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 below. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ042-092100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely, mainly
in the morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ083-092100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs around
40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain
after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the
upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ043-092100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs around
40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the
upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
NYZ084-092100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after
midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of snow. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows 10 to
15. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as zero.
NYZ082-092100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated
snow showers this afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper
20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow likely or a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing
rain and snow. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Much colder
with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
NYZ039-092100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated
snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after
midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing
rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Much colder with lows around
10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ040-092100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Isolated snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after
midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs around
40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of freezing rain
in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of snow. Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
NYZ047-092100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after
midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of snow and rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows 10 to
15. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ048-092100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning. Not as
cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South
winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing
rain and snow. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows 10 to
15. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
NYZ049-092100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling
into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around
15. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ050-092100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with
lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain after
midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain and rain in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of snow. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows 10 to
15. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ051-092100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after
midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing
rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
NYZ053-092100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with
lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs around
40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows 15 to
20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ054-092100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Not as cold with
highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold
with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little
or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow. Brisk
with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows
around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low
as zero.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
NYZ060-092100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny with isolated rain or snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or
rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow and freezing rain in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ061-092100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs around
40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows 15 to
20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ059-092100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow and freezing rain in the morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ063-092100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this
morning. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely, mainly in the
morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ064-092100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then
isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ066-092100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
400 AM EST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then
isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs around 30.
