NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

NYZ033-242115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow or light rain.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,

then a chance of sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers, mainly in the morning. Additional light

snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder

with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

NYZ052-242115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ058-242115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ065-242115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ041-242115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow in

the evening, then a chance of sleet and snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ038-242115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

NYZ032-242115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow or light sleet in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then sleet

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or snow or sleet in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Colder

with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

NYZ042-242115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of light rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of sleet. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain showers, mainly in the morning. Additional

light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ083-242115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of sleet. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers in the morning. Additional light

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ043-242115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,

then a chance of sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers in the morning, then a chance of

snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ084-242115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ082-242115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of sleet. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

NYZ039-242115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of light rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

NYZ040-242115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of light rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ047-242115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ048-242115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ049-242115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ050-242115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ051-242115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler with highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of sleet

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ053-242115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ054-242115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ060-242115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

NYZ061-242115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ059-242115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

NYZ063-242115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ064-242115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ066-242115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

424 AM EST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 30.

