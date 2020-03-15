NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder with lows around zero. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 16. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 14. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely or a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder with lows around 2 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Colder with lows 15 to

20. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 5 above.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 9 above. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely or a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 8 above. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely or a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 9 above. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely or a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows around 40. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 13. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely or a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely or a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 14. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 9 above. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely or a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

334 AM EDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

