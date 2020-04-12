NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

NYZ033-122000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

NYZ052-122000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ058-122000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ065-122000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ041-122000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around

40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ038-122000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ032-122000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ042-122000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs around 50. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ083-122000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ043-122000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ084-122000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ082-122000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy and cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ039-122000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing

to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ040-122000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy with lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ047-122000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ048-122000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph,

decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ049-122000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing

to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ050-122000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows

around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ051-122000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ053-122000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around

40. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ054-122000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ060-122000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ061-122000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows around

40. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ059-122000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ063-122000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ064-122000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ066-122000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

436 AM EDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

