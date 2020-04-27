NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

NYZ033-272015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely

this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ052-272015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ058-272015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Snow or rain showers. Additional snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers or scattered snow

showers in the evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ065-272015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ041-272015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. North

winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ038-272015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers this morning. Rain showers. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ032-272015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ042-272015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ083-272015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ043-272015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ084-272015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ082-272015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ039-272015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ040-272015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ047-272015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers this morning. Rain showers. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ048-272015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ049-272015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ050-272015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ051-272015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely

this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ053-272015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ054-272015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening, then

scattered snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ060-272015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ061-272015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ059-272015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ063-272015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ064-272015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ066-272015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

507 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

