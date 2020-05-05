NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 4, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
NYZ033-052000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ052-052000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ058-052000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ065-052000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ041-052000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ038-052000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight. Little
or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ032-052000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely or a chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ042-052000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ083-052000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ043-052000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ084-052000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely or a chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ082-052000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely or a chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ039-052000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ040-052000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ047-052000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight. Little
or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ048-052000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely or a chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ049-052000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ050-052000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ051-052000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely or a chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ053-052000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs
around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ054-052000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely or a chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ060-052000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs
around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ061-052000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ059-052000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ063-052000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight. Little
or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ064-052000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ066-052000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
407 AM EDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
