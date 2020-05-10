NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
NYZ033-102000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ052-102000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ058-102000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid
40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs
in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ065-102000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ041-102000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ038-102000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ032-102000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers
likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ042-102000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ083-102000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
NYZ043-102000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ084-102000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ082-102000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ039-102000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ040-102000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
NYZ047-102000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the
upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ048-102000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ049-102000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ050-102000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ051-102000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the
upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ053-102000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ054-102000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid
40s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ060-102000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ061-102000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ059-102000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ063-102000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around
30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ064-102000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ066-102000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
