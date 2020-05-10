NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

430 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

