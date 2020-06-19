NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny with isolated
thunderstorms. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny with isolated showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
