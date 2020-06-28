NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
NYZ033-282000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ052-282000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ058-282000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ065-282000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with
a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Warmer with highs
in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ041-282000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ038-282000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs
around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows around 60.
$$
NYZ032-282000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ042-282000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ083-282000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ043-282000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows around 60.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ084-282000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ082-282000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ039-282000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ040-282000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
this afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ047-282000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ048-282000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ049-282000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ050-282000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ051-282000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ053-282000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ054-282000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows around 60.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ060-282000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows around 60.
$$
NYZ061-282000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ059-282000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Warmer with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with scattered
showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows around 60.
$$
NYZ063-282000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Warmer with
highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ064-282000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Warmer with highs
in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ066-282000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
337 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather