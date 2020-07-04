NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

NYZ033-042000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ052-042000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense fog

this morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

NYZ058-042000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80. Wind chill values as low as 120 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ065-042000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense fog

this morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

NYZ041-042000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

NYZ038-042000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ032-042000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ042-042000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ083-042000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

NYZ043-042000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

NYZ084-042000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense fog

this morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

NYZ082-042000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ039-042000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

NYZ040-042000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

NYZ047-042000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

NYZ048-042000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

NYZ049-042000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

NYZ050-042000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

NYZ051-042000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ053-042000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense fog

this morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

NYZ054-042000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ060-042000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense fog

this morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

around 90. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

NYZ061-042000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense fog

this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

NYZ059-042000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense fog

this morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

NYZ063-042000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ064-042000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense fog

this morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

90. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

NYZ066-042000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

