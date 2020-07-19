NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Warmer with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Warmer with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Warmer with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Warmer with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Warmer with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

