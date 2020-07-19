NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020
_____
819 FPUS51 KALY 190527
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 190525
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
NYZ033-190800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ052-190800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ058-190800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ065-190800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ041-190800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs
around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ038-190800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ032-190800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Warmer with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-190800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ083-190800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Warmer with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ043-190800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Warmer with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ084-190800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ082-190800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Warmer with lows around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ039-190800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ040-190800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Warmer with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ047-190800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ048-190800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ049-190800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ050-190800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ051-190800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ053-190800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ054-190800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ060-190800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ061-190800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ059-190800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ063-190800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ064-190800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ066-190800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather