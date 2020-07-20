NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
NYZ033-200800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ052-200800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ058-200800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ065-200800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ041-200800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs
around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ038-200800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ032-200800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ042-200800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ083-200800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ043-200800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ084-200800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ082-200800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature around 70.
West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ039-200800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
north around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ040-200800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ047-200800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ048-200800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ049-200800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ050-200800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ051-200800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ053-200800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ054-200800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ060-200800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ061-200800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ059-200800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ063-200800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ064-200800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ066-200800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
