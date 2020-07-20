NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

_____

651 FPUS51 KALY 200452

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 200450

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

NYZ033-200800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-200800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-200800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-200800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-200800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-200800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-200800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-200800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-200800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-200800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-200800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-200800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature around 70.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-200800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-200800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-200800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-200800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-200800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-200800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-200800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-200800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-200800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-200800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-200800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-200800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-200800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-200800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-200800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather