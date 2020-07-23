NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers this morning, then
mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then numerous
showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
increasing to west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Humid with lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in
the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers this morning, then
mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers this morning, then
mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers this morning, then
mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then
numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then
mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then
mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
