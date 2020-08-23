NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

_____

332 FPUS51 KALY 230514

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 230512

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

NYZ033-230800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ052-230800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ058-230800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ065-230800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ041-230800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ038-230800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ032-230800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ042-230800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ083-230800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ043-230800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Numerous showers

and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ084-230800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ082-230800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ039-230800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ040-230800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ047-230800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ048-230800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ049-230800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ050-230800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ051-230800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ053-230800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ054-230800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ060-230800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ061-230800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ059-230800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ063-230800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ064-230800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ066-230800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather