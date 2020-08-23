NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
NYZ033-230800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ052-230800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ058-230800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ065-230800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Hot with highs around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ041-230800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ038-230800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ032-230800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ042-230800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ083-230800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ043-230800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Numerous showers
and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ084-230800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ082-230800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ039-230800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ040-230800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature around 60. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ047-230800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ048-230800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ049-230800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ050-230800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ051-230800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ053-230800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ054-230800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ060-230800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ061-230800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ059-230800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ063-230800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ064-230800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ066-230800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
