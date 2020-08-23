NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

NYZ033-240800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ052-240800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ058-240800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ065-240800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light

and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ041-240800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ038-240800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ032-240800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ042-240800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ083-240800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ043-240800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ084-240800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ082-240800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ039-240800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ040-240800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs

around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ047-240800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs

around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ048-240800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ049-240800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ050-240800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ051-240800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs around 80. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ053-240800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ054-240800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ060-240800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ061-240800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ059-240800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ063-240800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ064-240800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ066-240800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

