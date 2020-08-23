NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
_____
402 FPUS51 KALY 231927
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 231926
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
NYZ033-240800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ052-240800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ058-240800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ065-240800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ041-240800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ038-240800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ032-240800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers.
Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ042-240800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs around 80. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ083-240800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ043-240800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ084-240800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ082-240800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ039-240800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ040-240800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs
around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ047-240800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs
around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ048-240800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ049-240800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ050-240800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ051-240800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs around 80. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ053-240800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ054-240800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humid with highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ060-240800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ061-240800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ059-240800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ063-240800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ064-240800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ066-240800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
this evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather