Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
NYZ033-250800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as
warm with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ052-250800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
NYZ058-250800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ065-250800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ041-250800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
NYZ038-250800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
NYZ032-250800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as
warm with highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
NYZ042-250800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ083-250800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ043-250800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
NYZ084-250800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
NYZ082-250800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
NYZ039-250800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ040-250800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ047-250800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ048-250800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the
lower 50s.
NYZ049-250800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
NYZ050-250800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
NYZ051-250800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ053-250800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
NYZ054-250800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late
this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ060-250800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
NYZ061-250800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
NYZ059-250800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
NYZ063-250800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ064-250800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
NYZ066-250800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
