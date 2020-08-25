NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

NYZ033-250800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ052-250800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

NYZ058-250800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ065-250800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ041-250800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

NYZ038-250800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

NYZ032-250800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as

warm with highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

NYZ042-250800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ083-250800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ043-250800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

NYZ084-250800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

NYZ082-250800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

NYZ039-250800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ040-250800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ047-250800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ048-250800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

lower 50s.

NYZ049-250800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

NYZ050-250800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

NYZ051-250800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ053-250800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

NYZ054-250800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late

this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ060-250800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

NYZ061-250800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

NYZ059-250800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

NYZ063-250800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ064-250800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

NYZ066-250800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

