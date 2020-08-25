NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

NYZ033-260800-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ052-260800-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ058-260800-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More

humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ065-260800-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. More humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ041-260800-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ038-260800-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ032-260800-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ042-260800-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ083-260800-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ043-260800-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ084-260800-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percelent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ082-260800-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ039-260800-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ040-260800-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ047-260800-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ048-260800-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ049-260800-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ050-260800-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ051-260800-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ053-260800-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ054-260800-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ060-260800-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More

humid with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ061-260800-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this evening. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ059-260800-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More

humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ063-260800-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. More humid with highs around 80. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ064-260800-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ066-260800-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

356 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

