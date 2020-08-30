NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

NYZ033-302000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows around 40.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ052-302000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ058-302000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

NYZ065-302000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ041-302000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ038-302000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ032-302000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ042-302000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ083-302000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ043-302000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ084-302000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ082-302000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ039-302000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

NYZ040-302000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ047-302000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ048-302000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ049-302000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ050-302000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ051-302000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

NYZ053-302000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ054-302000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ060-302000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ061-302000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ059-302000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ063-302000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ064-302000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ066-302000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

