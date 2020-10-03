NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

NYZ033-032000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ052-032000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ058-032000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ065-032000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ041-032000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ038-032000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ032-032000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ042-032000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ083-032000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ043-032000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ084-032000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ082-032000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ039-032000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ040-032000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ047-032000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ048-032000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ049-032000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ050-032000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ051-032000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ053-032000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ054-032000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ060-032000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ061-032000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ059-032000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ063-032000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ064-032000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

NYZ066-032000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

353 AM EDT Sat Oct 3 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

