NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
NYZ033-222115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain and freezing rain
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet or rain or snow likely with a chance of freezing
rain in the evening, then rain or snow after midnight. Little or no
snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around
40 after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow
accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 40s. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ052-222115-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling
to around 40 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ058-222115-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain or sleet this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the
mid 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature around
30. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ065-222115-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature
falling to around 40 this afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling
into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the
upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
NYZ041-222115-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ038-222115-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a
chance of rain or sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the
mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ032-222115-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow or sleet likely or a chance of rain and
freezing rain this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising
into the lower 40s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the morning. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ042-222115-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or sleet likely or a chance of snow in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the
upper 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ083-222115-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature
rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
Lows in the mid 30s.
NYZ043-222115-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
Lows in the mid 30s.
NYZ084-222115-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising
into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the
mid 20s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 50.
NYZ082-222115-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain or snow or freezing rain and sleet this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ039-222115-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain or snow or sleet this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of sleet in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising to
around 40 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely or a chance of snow
showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
or snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ040-222115-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain or sleet this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature
rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling
to around 30 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
or snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ047-222115-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain or sleet or a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs
around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising
into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature
falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ048-222115-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain or sleet or a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature
rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ049-222115-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to
around 40 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ050-222115-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to
around 40 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ051-222115-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain or sleet or a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature
rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ053-222115-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling
to around 40 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature
falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ054-222115-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain or sleet with a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs
around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature
rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a chance
of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest
winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ060-222115-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the lower
40s in the afternoon. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into
the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ061-222115-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature
rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ059-222115-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling
into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into
the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ063-222115-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or sleet this
morning, then a chance of rain or sleet this afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid
40s after midnight. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature
falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling
into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ064-222115-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into
the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into
the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ066-222115-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
424 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature
rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling
into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 50.
