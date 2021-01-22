NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 21, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around zero. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 16. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

12 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ058-222115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

6 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 16. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 12 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 4 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with lows around 13. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs around 17.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

11 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the lower 20s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 13. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around zero. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 16.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows around zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 14 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 5 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around zero.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 5 above.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 15. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this

afternoon. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

7 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much colder with highs around 12. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 17. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

17 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 11. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

1 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 17.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 5 above.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 13. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 5 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 11 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 14. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs around 18.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 4 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 above.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 11 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 12 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 13. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

1 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 18.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as

11 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

14 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

12 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 4 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 17.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 15 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

scattered snow or rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

12 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 18.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

16 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow or rain showers this morning,

then scattered snow or rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 40.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 15. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then

scattered snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow or rain showers this morning,

then scattered snow or rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 40.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Temperature falling to around 30 this afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated rain or snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

436 AM EST Fri Jan 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

