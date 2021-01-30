NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

NYZ033-302115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 10 below. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 19. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 below. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ052-302115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around

10 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ058-302115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

23 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows around 11. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ065-302115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows around 17. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 30.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ041-302115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 17. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 below. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ038-302115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 below. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows around 8 above. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ032-302115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 8 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 13 below. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows around 1 above. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ042-302115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 14. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12 below. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 1 below.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ083-302115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 17. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13 below. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around zero. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ043-302115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12 below. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around zero.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ084-302115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 below. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 1 above. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ082-302115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 11. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 below. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 17. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows around 4 above. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ039-302115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 below. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 5 above.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ040-302115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 below. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows around 6 above. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ047-302115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 2 below. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows around 9 above. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ048-302115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 14. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

22 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 below. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 12 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 8 above.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ049-302115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 below. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 9 above.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ050-302115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 below. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 8 above.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ051-302115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 13. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

23 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 below. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 17. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ053-302115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 below. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 9 above.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with

highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ054-302115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 12. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 below. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 17. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 5 above.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ060-302115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 17. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ061-302115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 15. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ059-302115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 17. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ063-302115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows around 14. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ064-302115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature around 19. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 30.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ066-302115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

406 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature around 18. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

