NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

NYZ033-072100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow

likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 1 above.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Wind chill

values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

4 above. Temperature rising to around 9 above after midnight. Light

and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20.

NYZ052-072100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 11. Temperature rising to around

16 after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ058-072100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Colder

with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

8 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 14. Temperature

rising to around 16 after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in

the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

NYZ065-072100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Colder with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 15.

Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ041-072100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 9 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

11. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ038-072100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

11. Temperature rising to around 16 after midnight. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 15.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with

lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ032-072100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 1 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 5 above. Temperature rising to

around 11 after midnight. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to

20. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with

lows around 5 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with

highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ042-072100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow likely

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

6 above. Temperature rising to around 11 after midnight. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ083-072100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow likely

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

10 above. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ043-072100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 8 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

8 above. Temperature rising to around 14 after midnight. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ084-072100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 9 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 11. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ082-072100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 4 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 17. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 11. Temperature

rising to around 12 after midnight. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs

in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

20. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

NYZ039-072100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 2 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

8 above. Temperature rising to around 13 after midnight. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ040-072100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ047-072100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

12. Temperature rising to around 17 after midnight. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ048-072100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 9 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

4 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 11. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ049-072100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 11. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 12. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ050-072100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 11. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ051-072100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

7 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 9 above. Temperature rising to

around 15 after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ053-072100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 11. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 12. Temperature rising to around

17 after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ054-072100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows around 7 above. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 9 above. Temperature rising to

around 15 after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

NYZ060-072100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 14. Temperature rising to around

19 after midnight. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ061-072100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 16. Temperature

rising to around 18 after midnight. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ059-072100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 14. Temperature rising to around

19 after midnight. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ063-072100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Wind

chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 16. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers, mainly in the morning. Moderate snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ064-072100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Colder with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 11. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ066-072100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

330 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 13. Temperature rising to around

18 after midnight. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

