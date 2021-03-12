NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

NYZ033-122100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

NYZ052-122100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ058-122100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows around

19. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and blustery, cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ065-122100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

NYZ041-122100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ038-122100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 10 above.

Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ032-122100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

NYZ042-122100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 17. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ083-122100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 30. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ043-122100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ084-122100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ082-122100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with lows around

16. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ039-122100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ040-122100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 10 above.

Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ047-122100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ048-122100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ049-122100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ050-122100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ051-122100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much colder with lows around

20. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ053-122100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ054-122100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 40.

NYZ060-122100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

NYZ061-122100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ059-122100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

NYZ063-122100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the

mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ064-122100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

NYZ066-122100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

327 AM EST Fri Mar 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

